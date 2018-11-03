Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNH. Zacks Investment Research cut Senior Housing Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Senior Housing Properties Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Senior Housing Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Senior Housing Properties Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SNH traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.91. 1,731,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $19.98.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.31 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 41.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 26th. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,345,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,368,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 42.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,938,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,035,000 after purchasing an additional 572,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

