SEASPAN Corp/SH SH (SSW) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Seaspan owns containerships and charters them pursuant to long-term fixed-rate charters. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.31.

Shares of NYSE:SSW traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,727,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,284. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.24.

SEASPAN Corp/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SEASPAN Corp/SH SH will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 19th. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SEASPAN Corp/SH SH by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after buying an additional 56,875 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SEASPAN Corp/SH SH by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,782,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after buying an additional 149,265 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH by 1,741.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,747 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,311 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 979,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 596,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH by 1,373.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 652,592 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 608,303 shares during the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

