Seaport Global Securities Comments on W. R. Grace & Co’s FY2018 Earnings (GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for W. R. Grace & Co in a report issued on Monday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.92. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for W. R. Grace & Co’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co to $89.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

GRA opened at $66.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.96. W. R. Grace & Co has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $76.04.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $494.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.23 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 99.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 14.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 51.4% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

