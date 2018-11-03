Seaport Global Securities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) – Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Sherwin-Williams in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $6.51 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.62. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q3 2019 earnings at $6.65 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $21.94 EPS.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus set a $480.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $500.00 to $467.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.40.

NYSE:SHW opened at $402.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $355.28 and a 52-week high of $479.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 45.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $15,470,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.7% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 27.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,842,000 after buying an additional 97,576 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 5,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.04, for a total transaction of $2,326,843.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,975.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Stropki purchased 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $375.00 per share, for a total transaction of $253,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.11%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.