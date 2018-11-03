Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 1.39 (SMT)

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT) announced a dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.39 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SMT opened at GBX 4.85 ($0.06) on Friday. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 350.50 ($4.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 479.20 ($6.26).

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company invests in listed and unlisted equities and makes other investments so as to achieve its investment objective of maximizing total return, whilst also generating dividend growth, from a focused and actively managed global portfolio.

