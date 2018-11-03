Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,642,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,682,000 after acquiring an additional 137,944 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,714,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Science Applications International by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 327,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,539,000 after acquiring an additional 68,845 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,968,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $159,337,000 after acquiring an additional 58,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Science Applications International by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after acquiring an additional 53,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. Science Applications International Corp has a 1-year low of $66.24 and a 1-year high of $93.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 10th. The information technology services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 57.27%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Corp will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Vertical Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.86.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

