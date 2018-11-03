Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Group LLC

Strategic Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $49.52 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $52.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.1222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

