Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1085 per share on Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This is a boost from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $51.46 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $51.31 and a 1-year high of $53.85.

