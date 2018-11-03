Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 78.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,834 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 138,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 68,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 456,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 27,143 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE opened at $24.76 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $31.08.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

