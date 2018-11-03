Schneider National (SNDR) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Schneider National from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNDR traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.88. 1,002,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,889. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Schneider National had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Matheys sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $801,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 778,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,804,338.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Giertz acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.92 per share, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,237 shares in the company, valued at $329,420.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,137,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 337.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,377,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,728,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,558,000 after purchasing an additional 626,317 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,138,000 after purchasing an additional 415,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,202,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,620,000 after buying an additional 339,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.