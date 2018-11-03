SBA Communications (SBAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect SBA Communications to post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter.

SBAC stock opened at $164.87 on Friday. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $146.13 and a fifty-two week high of $177.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. BidaskClub lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Macquarie lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.30.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $6,402,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,361,409. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian C. Carr sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,805 shares of company stock valued at $12,693,203 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By "Building Better Wireless," SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services.

