SBA Communications (SBAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect SBA Communications to post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter.
SBAC stock opened at $164.87 on Friday. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $146.13 and a fifty-two week high of $177.67.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. BidaskClub lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Macquarie lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.30.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By "Building Better Wireless," SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses site leasing and site development services.
