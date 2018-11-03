Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $248,000 Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AOR. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period.

Shares of AOR stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $41.88 and a one year high of $46.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1864 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

