Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $226,000 Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $110,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth $160,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth $217,000.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM opened at $177.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.75 and a twelve month high of $241.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $459,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,570.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.67.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.