Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 2,172 Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIS. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 39,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 9.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

FIS stock opened at $103.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $89.31 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.96%.

In related news, Director Stephan A. James sold 23,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $2,606,780.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,531,517.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David K. Hunt sold 17,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $1,906,542.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,329.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,967,533 in the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.