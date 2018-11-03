Saratoga Investment (SAR) Rating Increased to Buy at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Saratoga Investment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.17.

NYSE:SAR opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.26. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 40.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 110.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 21.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weber Alan W bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth about $479,000. 14.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

