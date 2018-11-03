Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,932 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director H Stewart Parker bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $27,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Edward R. Conner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $67,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,950. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMO opened at $13.91 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 2.97.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.36% and a negative net margin of 105.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SGMO shares. BidaskClub raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.