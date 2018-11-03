Sandridge Mississippian Trust I Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (SDT)

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th.

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 47.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of SDT stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Sandridge Mississippian Trust I has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Sandridge Mississippian Trust I had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 64.13%. The company had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter.

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I Company Profile

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2017, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company.

