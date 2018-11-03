Salzhauer Michael Takes Position in Argo Group (AGII)

Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:AGII) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGII. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Argo Group by 5,652.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 179,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 176,194 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Argo Group by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the 3rd quarter worth $394,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the 3rd quarter worth $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGII stock opened at $58.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Argo Group has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and workers compensation, general, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability risks.

