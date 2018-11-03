Saia Inc (SAIA) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $3.87 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saia in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $3.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.82. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Saia’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Get Saia alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAIA. BidaskClub lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Saia from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.88.

Shares of SAIA opened at $63.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.80. Saia has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $87.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.70 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 7.45%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $76,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,286.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,970,000 after acquiring an additional 278,613 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 64.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,926,000 after acquiring an additional 427,842 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Saia by 22.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 837,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,060,000 after acquiring an additional 154,668 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Saia by 5.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 822,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,474,000 after acquiring an additional 43,050 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 7.9% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 453,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,676,000 after acquiring an additional 33,274 shares during the period. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.