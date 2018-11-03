SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAGE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $198.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a $220.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $204.81.
Shares of SAGE traded up $8.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.55. The stock had a trading volume of 428,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,065. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $195.97.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,977,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,092,169,000 after buying an additional 110,687 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,598,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,162,000 after buying an additional 34,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,564,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,898,000 after buying an additional 110,134 shares during the last quarter. BB Biotech AG grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,071,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,702,000 after buying an additional 68,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 805,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares during the last quarter.
SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).
