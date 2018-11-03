SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAGE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $198.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a $220.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $204.81.

Shares of SAGE traded up $8.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.55. The stock had a trading volume of 428,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,065. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $195.97.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will post -7.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,977,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,092,169,000 after buying an additional 110,687 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,598,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,162,000 after buying an additional 34,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,564,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,898,000 after buying an additional 110,134 shares during the last quarter. BB Biotech AG grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,071,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,702,000 after buying an additional 68,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 805,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares during the last quarter.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

