Safety Income & Growth Inc (SAFE) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Buys 11,554 Shares

Safety Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 11,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $206,469.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Safety Income & Growth alerts:

On Tuesday, October 30th, Istar Inc. bought 18,865 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $332,024.00.

On Thursday, September 13th, Istar Inc. bought 3,924 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $66,315.60.

On Thursday, September 6th, Istar Inc. bought 129,600 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,118,960.00.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $17.88 on Friday. Safety Income & Growth Inc has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $319.21 million, a PE ratio of 53.06 and a beta of -0.28.

Safety Income & Growth (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.17). Safety Income & Growth had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $11.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Safety Income & Growth Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Safety Income & Growth in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safety Income & Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safety Income & Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 4,799.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 107,221 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 248,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Income & Growth

Safety, Income & Growth Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is the first publicly traded company that focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The Company seeks to provide safe, growing income and capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of high quality ground leases.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Income & Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Income & Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.