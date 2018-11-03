SAF-HOLLAND (SFQ) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Commerzbank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SFQ has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. HSBC set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, equinet set a €13.80 ($16.05) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €18.20 ($21.16).

Get SAF-HOLLAND alerts:

SAF-HOLLAND stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €13.48 ($15.67). The stock had a trading volume of 172,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,316. SAF-HOLLAND has a 12 month low of €14.12 ($16.42) and a 12 month high of €20.08 ($23.35).

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles worldwide. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, and Neway brands. The company also provides coupling devices and spare parts.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-HOLLAND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-HOLLAND and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.