Sabre (SABR) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SABR. Cowen set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sabre and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sabre has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

SABR traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $24.40. 1,435,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,630. Sabre has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Sabre had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 45.54%. The firm had revenue of $970.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sabre will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 10,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,946.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. Simonson sold 60,354 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,498,466. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,427,216 shares of company stock valued at $406,162,833 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Sabre by 24.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 400,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 77,916 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 9.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 969,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,793,000 after buying an additional 80,880 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 56.7% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 18,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the first quarter worth $288,000.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

