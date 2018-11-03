Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SBRA. ValuEngine downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a $21.91 rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.73.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,107. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.75. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 62.60%. The business had revenue of $166.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.62 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth about $115,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 91.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of June 30, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 487 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 352 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 89 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 17 other loans), 13 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

