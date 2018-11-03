RR Donnelley & Sons (RRD) Shares Gap Up to $5.87

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.69, but opened at $5.87. RR Donnelley & Sons shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 175046 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $413.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.72.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RR Donnelley & Sons Co will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. RR Donnelley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

In other RR Donnelley & Sons news, EVP Kenneth E. O’brien acquired 20,000 shares of RR Donnelley & Sons stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,767,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,568 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. boosted its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 15.5% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 6,648,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,901,000 after purchasing an additional 892,564 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 10.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,710,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 155,742 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 279.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 588,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter worth $4,454,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:RRD)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications company, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. The company operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. It offers commercial and digital print, direct mail, statement printing, logistics, sourcing, and digital and creative services, as well as produces and sells labels, forms, educational testing materials, inserts, and books.

