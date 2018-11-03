Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 318.33 ($4.16).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 318 ($4.16) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Shore Capital cut their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

In other news, insider Ross McEwan purchased 99,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £228,753.40 ($298,906.83).

RBS stock opened at GBX 243.90 ($3.19) on Monday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a twelve month low of GBX 221.80 ($2.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 304.20 ($3.97).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

