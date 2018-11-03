Royal Bank of Canada Trims Colliers International Group (CIGI) Target Price to $87.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.00.

CIGI stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.98. 49,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.49. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $46.60 and a one year high of $84.20.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $715.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.53 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 94.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth about $325,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 36.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations.

