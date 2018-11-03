Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Genworth MI Canada (MIC) Price Target to C$44.00

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

MIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Genworth MI Canada from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on Genworth MI Canada from C$48.50 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. TD Securities raised Genworth MI Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Genworth MI Canada from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a c$45.25 rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$47.00.

TSE MIC opened at C$43.24 on Wednesday. Genworth MI Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$38.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.75.

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported C$1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.10. Genworth MI Canada had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 70.53%. The company had revenue of C$171.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$172.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Genworth MI Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Cecilia Carbonelli sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total value of C$110,643.75.

