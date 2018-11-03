Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Stake Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,289,304 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 286,122 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $127,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $100.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.85 and a twelve month high of $101.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen set a $101.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.04.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total transaction of $1,903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman A. Ferber sold 10,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $962,665.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

