Ronald James Assaf Sells 3,333 Shares of KEMET Co. (KEM) Stock

KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $72,759.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,566.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ronald James Assaf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 2nd, Ronald James Assaf sold 3,333 shares of KEMET stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $61,327.20.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Ronald James Assaf sold 3,333 shares of KEMET stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $83,524.98.

Shares of NYSE KEM traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.05. 1,617,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,213. KEMET Co. has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $349.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.56 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.18%. KEMET’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KEMET Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in KEMET by 223.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,211,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,264,000 after buying an additional 836,668 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in KEMET in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,109,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KEMET in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,369,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in KEMET by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,200,000 after purchasing an additional 563,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KEMET by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $170,904,000 after purchasing an additional 452,341 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on KEMET and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Macquarie initiated coverage on KEMET in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KEMET from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

