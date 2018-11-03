Robert W. Baird Raises LHC Group (LHCG) Price Target to $98.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LHCG. BidaskClub downgraded LHC Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on LHC Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Benchmark set a $110.00 price target on LHC Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on LHC Group to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.45.

Shares of LHC Group stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,688. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.80. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $58.65 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.03 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 3.85%. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LHC Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LHC Group news, SVP Jeff Reibel sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $180,804.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 2,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $273,725.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LHC Group by 76.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,436 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $395,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,433 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in LHC Group by 74.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $182,581,000 after acquiring an additional 911,625 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 297.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $98,548,000 after acquiring an additional 861,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in LHC Group by 162.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 711,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,897,000 after acquiring an additional 439,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in LHC Group during the third quarter worth about $35,964,000. 86.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

