Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $8.01 Million Position in Waters Co. (WAT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 74,955 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.05% of Waters worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 1,651.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $193.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $167.93 and a 12-month high of $220.20.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $578.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.43 million. Waters had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.62, for a total value of $762,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,024.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waters from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Waters from $201.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.86.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

