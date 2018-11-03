RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. RISE Education Cayman’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $16.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.11 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RISE Education Cayman an industry rank of 173 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REDU. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the 2nd quarter worth about $599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REDU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 16,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. RISE Education Cayman has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.60.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. RISE Education Cayman had a positive return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that RISE Education Cayman will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

