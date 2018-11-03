Rhenium Reaches Market Capitalization of $30,827.00 (XRH)

Rhenium (CURRENCY:XRH) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Rhenium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last week, Rhenium has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rhenium has a total market cap of $30,827.00 and $313.00 worth of Rhenium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00078585 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006297 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Delizia (DELIZ) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006888 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000649 BTC.

About Rhenium

XRH is a coin. Rhenium’s total supply is 26,391,092 coins. Rhenium’s official website is rhenium.org . Rhenium’s official Twitter account is @rheniumnetwork . The official message board for Rhenium is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3379510.0

Rhenium Coin Trading

Rhenium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rhenium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rhenium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rhenium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

