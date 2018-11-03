Revlon Inc (REV) Holdings Cut by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) by 20.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 623,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,772 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Revlon were worth $10,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Revlon by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Revlon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new position in Revlon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Revlon by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mittleman Brothers LLC increased its stake in Revlon by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mittleman Brothers LLC now owns 3,352,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,838,000 after purchasing an additional 394,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revlon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Revlon in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

In other Revlon news, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,095,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 138,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,270,328.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 428,943 shares of company stock worth $7,888,729 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Revlon stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. Revlon Inc has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $28.05. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.27.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $606.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Revlon Inc will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics under the Revlon, Almay, SinfulColors, and Pure Ice brands; women's hair color products under the Revlon ColorSilk brand; beauty tools under the Revlon brand; nail care products under the Cutex brand; and anti-perspirant deodorants under the Mitchum name, as well as skin care line under the Natural Honey brand and hair color line under the Llongueras brand.

