Reviewing JSR Corp/ADR (JSCPY) and NL Industries (NL)

JSR Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) and NL Industries (NYSE:NL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of JSR Corp/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of NL Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of NL Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

JSR Corp/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. NL Industries does not pay a dividend. JSR Corp/ADR pays out 12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

JSR Corp/ADR has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NL Industries has a beta of 3.02, indicating that its stock price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares JSR Corp/ADR and NL Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JSR Corp/ADR 7.37% 7.94% 5.10% NL Industries 33.92% 15.22% 9.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JSR Corp/ADR and NL Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JSR Corp/ADR $3.81 billion 0.91 $272.18 million $1.34 11.41 NL Industries $112.00 million 2.40 $116.10 million N/A N/A

JSR Corp/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than NL Industries.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for JSR Corp/ADR and NL Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JSR Corp/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A NL Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

NL Industries has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 153.62%. Given NL Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NL Industries is more favorable than JSR Corp/ADR.

Summary

NL Industries beats JSR Corp/ADR on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JSR Corp/ADR

JSR Corporation provides petrochemical products, and fine chemicals and other products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Elastomers Business, Plastics Business, and Fine Chemicals and Other Products Business. The Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, styrene, polybutadiene, and isoprene rubbers; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as nitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, and NV and NE polymer blend rubbers; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising syndiotactic 1,2-polybutadiene, hydrogenated polymers, SB thermoplastic elastomers, styrene-isoprene thermoplastic elastomers, TPE compound products, etc. It also provides emulsion products consisting of paper coating latex, SB latex, acrylic emulsions, asphalt pavement modifiers, etc.; and performance chemicals, including high-functional dispersants, organic/inorganic hybrid coating materials, battery materials, and thermal management materials. The Plastics Business segment offers styrenic resins, such as acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene plastic and acrylonitrile-ethylene-propylene-styrene plastic products. The Fine Chemicals and Other Products Business segment provides semiconductor materials comprising lithography materials, chemical mechanical planarization materials, and packaging materials; display materials consisting of liquid crystal display and flat panel display materials; and optical materials, including precision and processing business materials. It also offers life sciences materials, such as in-vitro diagnostic and research reagents, and bioprocess materials; and lithium ion capacitors. JSR Corporation has collaboration with Aspect Biosystems to develop human liver tissue. The company was formerly known as Japan Synthetic Rubber Co., Ltd. JSR Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc., operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and Stealthlock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, high security medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security. It also offers original equipment and aftermarket stainless steel exhaust headers, exhaust pipes, mufflers, and other exhaust components; gauges, such as GPS speedometers and tachometers; mechanical and electronic controls and throttles; steering wheels and other billet aluminum accessories; and dash panels, LED lighting products, wire harnesses, and other accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. In addition, it offers insurance brokerage and risk management services. The company sells its component products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through distributors. NL Industries, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is based in Dallas, Texas. NL Industries, Inc. is a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.

