Reviewing FunctionX (FNCX) and Model N (MODN)

FunctionX (OTCMKTS:FNCX) and Model N (NYSE:MODN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

FunctionX has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Model N has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FunctionX and Model N’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FunctionX N/A N/A N/A Model N -21.89% -61.62% -14.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FunctionX and Model N’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FunctionX $4.51 million 0.05 -$61.86 million N/A N/A Model N $131.17 million 3.60 -$39.54 million ($0.83) -18.22

Model N has higher revenue and earnings than FunctionX.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FunctionX and Model N, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FunctionX 0 0 0 0 N/A Model N 0 2 5 0 2.71

Model N has a consensus price target of $23.20, indicating a potential upside of 53.44%. Given Model N’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Model N is more favorable than FunctionX.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.9% of Model N shares are held by institutional investors. 60.5% of FunctionX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Model N shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Model N beats FunctionX on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FunctionX Company Profile

Function(x) Inc. operates Wetpaint.com, an online destination for entertainment news for millennial women covering the latest in television, music, and pop culture. The company also offers daily fantasy sports experience both directly to consumers and to businesses desiring turnkey solutions. In addition, it operates Rant, a digital publisher that publishes original content in 13 different verticals, primarily sports, entertainment, pets, cars, and food; and Choose Digital, a digital marketplace platform that allows companies to incorporate digital content into existing rewards and loyalty programs in support of marketing and sales initiatives. The company was formerly known as DraftDay Fantasy Sports, Inc. and changed its name to Function(x) Inc. in June 2016. Function(x) Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences, technology, and manufacturing companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High Tech, and Revenue Cloud. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies. The company also offers revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, rebates, incentives, channel management, and regulatory compliance. In addition, Model N, Inc. provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, and Switzerland.

