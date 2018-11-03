Reviewing Erytech Pharma (ERYP) and Its Rivals

Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ: ERYP) is one of 105 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Erytech Pharma to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Erytech Pharma and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erytech Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Erytech Pharma Competitors 632 2182 5332 217 2.61

Erytech Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 480.30%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 34.38%. Given Erytech Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Erytech Pharma is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Erytech Pharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erytech Pharma N/A N/A N/A Erytech Pharma Competitors -8,239.15% -75.18% -24.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.7% of Erytech Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Erytech Pharma and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Erytech Pharma N/A -$37.89 million -2.23 Erytech Pharma Competitors $991.31 million $90.57 million -5.16

Erytech Pharma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Erytech Pharma. Erytech Pharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Erytech Pharma beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Erytech Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is preparing for the launch of a pivotal Phase III clinical trial of eryaspase in the United States and Europe. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has research collaborations with the Fox Chase Cancer Center to advance the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria and with Queen's University of Canada to advance the preclinical development of eryminase for the treatment of arginase-1-deficiency. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.

