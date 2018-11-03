Reviewing Ecology and Environment (EEI) and Engility (EGL)

Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI) and Engility (NYSE:EGL) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Ecology and Environment alerts:

This table compares Ecology and Environment and Engility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecology and Environment 2.01% 6.33% 4.36% Engility -1.94% 11.86% 4.10%

Ecology and Environment has a beta of -0.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Engility has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.1% of Ecology and Environment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Engility shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Ecology and Environment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Engility shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ecology and Environment pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Engility does not pay a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ecology and Environment and Engility’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecology and Environment $104.50 million 0.51 $3.01 million N/A N/A Engility $1.93 billion 0.59 -$35.19 million $2.33 13.34

Ecology and Environment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Engility.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ecology and Environment and Engility, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecology and Environment 0 0 0 0 N/A Engility 0 6 2 0 2.25

Engility has a consensus price target of $37.20, indicating a potential upside of 19.69%. Given Engility’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Engility is more favorable than Ecology and Environment.

Summary

Engility beats Ecology and Environment on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ecology and Environment Company Profile

Ecology & Environment, Inc., an environmental consulting firm, provides professional services to government and private clients worldwide. It offers support services for response and site assessment activities related to the release and threat of release of oil, petroleum products, hazardous substances, and weapons of mass destruction or pollutants or contaminants; and undertakes task order contracts comprising various environmental assessment projects, engineering and oversight of pollution remediation, and other hazardous waste remediation activities, as well as prepares environmental impact assessment documents for federal land management agencies. The company also provides services to various phases of energy development by conducting critical feature/fatal flaw analyses, social and health impact assessments, feasibility and siting studies, field surveys, permitting, construction inspection, and compliance monitoring. In addition, it conceives and designs environmental restoration projects that restore affected habitat through the integration of biological and engineering solutions; offers sustainability, resiliency, and climate adaptation services, as well as environmental planning and assessment, and military master planning and land use compatibility study services; and provides water supply, water quality, and watershed management services. Further, the company offers logistical support, emergency response/management, and planning services in various preparedness, mitigation, response, and recovery phases, as well as conducts hazardous waste site evaluations providing site investigation, engineering design, and operation and maintenance. Additionally, it is involved in the management and financial planning; institutional strengthening and standards development; water supply and development; wastewater treatment; and solid waste project construction supervision assignments. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Lancaster, New York.

Engility Company Profile

Engility Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technical services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of State, Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Homeland Security, and space-related and intelligence community agencies. It offers systems engineering and integration services, including engineering and technology lifecycle support, information assurance, modeling and simulation, and architecture analysis and modernization; and cybersecurity services, such as vulnerability assessments and penetration testing, independent test and evaluation, cybersecurity systems engineering, cyber quick reaction range capability, and cyber hunting. The company also provides high performance computing services comprising architecture and infrastructure design, data management and analytics, and integration and testing, as well as systems operation, optimization, and sustainment; and enterprise modernization services, which include architecture analysis and modernization, information technology services and solutions, and software development and integration. In addition, it offers mission and operations support solutions in the areas of artificial intelligence, space launch and space flight, law enforcement, intelligence analysis, air traffic management, engineering and fabrication, and communication data exchange; and readiness and training solutions, including training development, learning, and knowledge management. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Chantilly, Virginia. Engility Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Birch Partners, LP.

Receive News & Ratings for Ecology and Environment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecology and Environment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.