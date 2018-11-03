Reviewing B Communications (BCOM) & ORBCOMM (ORBC)

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) and B Communications (NASDAQ:BCOM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ORBCOMM and B Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ORBCOMM 0 0 4 0 3.00 B Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

ORBCOMM presently has a consensus target price of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 45.65%. Given ORBCOMM’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ORBCOMM is more favorable than B Communications.

Risk and Volatility

ORBCOMM has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B Communications has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ORBCOMM and B Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORBCOMM -9.84% -10.94% -4.63% B Communications -2.77% -0.47% -0.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ORBCOMM and B Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ORBCOMM $254.22 million 3.12 -$61.28 million ($0.84) -11.99 B Communications $2.82 billion 0.10 $22.00 million N/A N/A

B Communications has higher revenue and earnings than ORBCOMM.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.2% of ORBCOMM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of B Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of ORBCOMM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

B Communications beats ORBCOMM on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc. provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions, including network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, including trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in industries for transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, maritime, and government. It also provides satellite automatic identification service data services for vessel navigation and to enhance maritime safety for government and commercial customers; and vehicle fleet management, as well as in-cab and fleet vehicle solutions using various network platforms, such as its own constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, as well as terrestrial-based cellular communication services through reseller agreements with various cellular wireless providers. In addition, the company offers customer solutions utilizing additional satellite network service options through service agreements with third party mobile satellite providers. Further, it resells service using the two-way Inmarsat satellite network to provide higher bandwidth. The company markets and sells its products and services directly to original equipment manufacturers, government customers, and end-users, as well as indirectly through market channel partners and affiliates. It has a strategic alliance with Inmarsat plc. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochelle Park, New Jersey.

B Communications Company Profile

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services. It is also involved in the maintenance and development of communications infrastructures; provision of communications services to other communications providers; and supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises, such as network end point services. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile. Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. B Communications Ltd. is a subsidiary of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.

