Reviewing Arts-Way Manufacturing (ARTW) & Deere & Company (DE)

Arts-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) and Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arts-Way Manufacturing and Deere & Company’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arts-Way Manufacturing $20.72 million 0.43 -$1.63 million N/A N/A Deere & Company $29.74 billion 1.53 $2.16 billion $6.68 21.22

Deere & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Arts-Way Manufacturing.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arts-Way Manufacturing and Deere & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arts-Way Manufacturing 0 0 0 0 N/A Deere & Company 0 5 14 0 2.74

Deere & Company has a consensus price target of $177.56, indicating a potential upside of 25.29%. Given Deere & Company’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Deere & Company is more favorable than Arts-Way Manufacturing.

Volatility & Risk

Arts-Way Manufacturing has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deere & Company has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Arts-Way Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Deere & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of Arts-Way Manufacturing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Deere & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Deere & Company pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Arts-Way Manufacturing does not pay a dividend. Deere & Company pays out 41.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Arts-Way Manufacturing and Deere & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arts-Way Manufacturing -13.46% -17.06% -11.23% Deere & Company 5.82% 28.51% 4.16%

Summary

Deere & Company beats Arts-Way Manufacturing on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arts-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machineries, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; potato harvesters; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; and after-market service parts under the Art's-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by Art's-Way brands. The Modular Buildings segment produces and sells swine buildings and complex containment research laboratories, as well as research facilities for academic research institutions, government research and diagnostic centers, public health institutions, and private research and pharmaceutical companies. The Tools segment offers standard single point brazed carbide tipped tools, and polycrystalline diamond and cubic boron nitride inserts and tools. The company markets and sells its products through independent farm equipment dealers, manufacturers' representatives, direct sales, and original equipment manufacturer sales channels. Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. was founded in 1956 and is based in Armstrong, Iowa.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery. This segment also offers hay and forage equipment, such as self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; turf and utility equipment, including riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment, as well as associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products. Its Construction and Forestry segment manufactures and distributes backhoe loaders; crawler dozers and loaders; four-wheel-drive loaders; excavators; motor graders; articulated dump trucks; landscape loaders; skid-steer loaders; and log skidders, loaders, forwarders, and harvesters, as well as feller bunchers and related attachments used in construction, earthmoving, material handling, and timber harvesting applications. The company's Financial Services segment finances sales and leases of new and used agriculture and turf equipment, and construction and forestry equipment. This segment also provides wholesale financing to dealers of the foregoing equipment; finances retail revolving charge accounts; and offers extended equipment warranties. It markets its products primarily through independent retail dealer networks and retail outlets. Deere & Company was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

