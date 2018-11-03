Retrophin (RTRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.39), Fidelity Earnings reports. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RTRX stock traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $25.81. 608,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,753. Retrophin has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $33.00.

In other news, CEO Steve Aselage sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,883 shares in the company, valued at $8,252,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retrophin by 10.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Retrophin by 14.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Retrophin by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retrophin by 315.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Retrophin by 7.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Retrophin in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Retrophin in a research report on Friday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

