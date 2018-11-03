Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200,878 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $8,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 17,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 505,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 26,752 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 169,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,462 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 127,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FE stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $39.01.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. FirstEnergy had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a positive return on equity of 24.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

FE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

