Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Estee Lauder Companies Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (EL)

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Estee Lauder Companies in a report released on Thursday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.56. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

EL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.98.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $143.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Estee Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $158.80.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 3,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total transaction of $502,573.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,734.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $1,436,435.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,187. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,341 shares of company stock valued at $16,678,090 in the last three months. 16.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,651,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

