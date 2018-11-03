Repligen (RGEN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $62.20 and last traded at $62.51, with a volume of 15022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.22.

The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.69 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on RGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Repligen from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In other Repligen news, major shareholder Roy T. Eddleman sold 33,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,625,615.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 413,985 shares in the company, valued at $20,305,964.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $121,707.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,582.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,884 shares of company stock valued at $4,693,683. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Repligen by 1,511.8% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP purchased a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 95.97, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Repligen Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

