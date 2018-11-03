Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd (TRIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd (LON:TRIG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON TRIG opened at GBX 1.15 ($0.02) on Friday. Renewables Infrastructure Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100.75 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 112.30 ($1.47).

Get Renewables Infrastructure Group alerts:

In other Renewables Infrastructure Group news, insider Helen M. Mahy bought 18,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £19,997.76 ($26,130.62).

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited is a closed-ended investment company, investing in and managing a portfolio of investments in renewable energy infrastructure project companies. Its objectives are to provide shareholders with an attractive long-term income-based return with a positive correlation to inflation by focusing on strong cash generation across a diversified portfolio of predominantly operating projects; to maintain prudent financial management in terms of the approach to cost control, cash management, dividend cover, financing arrangements and foreign exchange and interest rate hedging, and to diversify its investment portfolio to enhance spreading of risk, increase share liquidity and obtain further scale efficiencies, while seeking to enhance Net Asset Value (NAV) per share for investors.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Renewables Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewables Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.