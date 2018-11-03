Renasant (RNST) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

RNST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens set a $50.00 target price on shares of Renasant and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renasant from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Renasant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.20.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Renasant has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $49.78.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.06 million. Renasant had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Renasant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,928,000 after purchasing an additional 235,926 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,242,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,609,000 after purchasing an additional 69,092 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,713,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,627,000 after purchasing an additional 73,172 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 10.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,342,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,320,000 after purchasing an additional 123,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,182,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,845,000 after purchasing an additional 31,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

