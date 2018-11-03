Renasant (RNST) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RNST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renasant from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Renasant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens restated a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Renasant in a report on Monday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Renasant has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.20.

RNST stock opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.87. Renasant has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $49.78.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.06 million. Renasant had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Renasant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.06%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Renasant in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Renasant in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

