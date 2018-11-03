Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Stage Stores Inc (SSI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 376,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.34% of Stage Stores at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stage Stores by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 44,053 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stage Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stage Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stage Stores by 2,788.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axar Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stage Stores by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,115,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 365,200 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stage Stores stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.76. Stage Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.25.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $369.29 million for the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stage Stores Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stage Stores Company Profile

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

