Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sify Technologies were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 454,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 287,282 shares during the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Sify Technologies Limited has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.15.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers Internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

